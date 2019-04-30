Baseball Comets Win Again

The varsity baseball Comets won their 16th game in 22 outings by defeating Wesclin 9-7 Monday at Greenville.

Kyle Tipsword earned the pitching victory with Jonathan Barnes getting the save.

On offense, Drew Frey recorded three hits and Logan Doll had two hits and three RBIs.

Also on Monday, the junior varsity Comets scored 21 runs to easily defeat Roxana in five innings.

Winning pitcher was Jack Schaufelberger.

Christian Bauer, Haiden Graham, Steven Jack and Schaufelberger drove in two runs apiece.