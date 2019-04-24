Brannon Named SLIAC Coach Of The Year

Greenville University women’s tennis coach Brett Brannon has been named the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Coach of the Year after leading his team to a 12-6 record this past season, going 5-0 in conference play.

Brannon guided Greenville to the #1 seed in the conference tournament, marking the first time in program history they achieved that feat.

The Panthers also advanced to the SLIAC Tournament Championship match for the first time since 2014.

This marks the first time Brannon has won the SLIAC Coach of the Year award and the third time a Greenville coach has won the award.