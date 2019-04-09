Comets Tennis Fall To Teutopolis

GHS boys’ tennis lost to Teutopolis 0-9 at the Teutopolis home courts on Monday night. The third doubles team of Evan Oakley and Christian Earth played a tight 3 set match, but fell short of a victory in the third set tie-breaker.

Singles

#1. Christopher Watterson lost to K. Mossmon 6-0, 6-0

#2. Seth Owens lost to J. Pals 6-2, 6-0

#3. Daniel Kester lost to S. Probst 6-1, 6-0

#4. Cainan Grove lost to M. Deters 6-0, 6-0

#5. Evan Oakley lost to A. Deters 6-1, 6-0

#6. Christian Earth lost to C. Apke 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

#1. Watterson and Owens lost to Pals and Probst 6-1, 6-1

#2. Kester and Grove lost to Deters and Deters 0-6, 0-6

#3. Oakley and Earth lost to Apke and J. Dixon 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 13-11