Comets Tuesday Sports Roundup

In Greenville High School sports action Tuesday, the baseball team battled back T at home to pull out a 10-9 win over Staunton in six innings.

The Comets trailed 9-7 in the fifth inning, but rallied for the victory.

Brock Nelson was credited with the pitching win, in relief of Hunter Gray.

The team is 6-4 overall and 1-0 in the South Central Conference. The Comets play South Central at GCS Ballpark in Sauget on Thursday.

In junior varsity baseball, Greenville beat Staunton 16-5.

The soccer Lady Comets fell to Roxana 3-0. In JV action, GHS defeated Roxana 4-0 with goals by Alison Tabor, Jackie Forys, Allison Ridens and Mia Emken.

The varsity softball Lady Comets lost to Staunton 14-1.