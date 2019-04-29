Dothager Honored By Coaches Association

By
WGEL
-
Lady Comets Head Coach Kolin Dothager

Greenville Lady Comets head basketball coach Kolin Dothager has been named Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 2A girls coach of the year in District 19.

Dothager and his team had a historic season in 2018-19. The Lady Comets were 30-2, establishing a school record for wins in a season.

The team won three regular season tournament championships, a regional title, and reached the sectional championship game.

Coach Dothager recently completed his fifth season as Lady Comets’ head coach. He has an overall record of 95-48, second most wins in girls basketball school history, dating back to 1980.

frank-snyder2

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR