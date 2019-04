Greenville University senior Caitie Opp is the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Softball Pitcher of the Week after notching a win over Fontbonne last week. Opp, originally from Pinckneyville, IL, worked a complete game shutout over the Griffins. She went 7 innings, allowing just five hits while striking out three.

GU softball player Beth Mersinger received an honorable mention from SLIAC after driving in five while picking up two hits in a win over Fontbonne