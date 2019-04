At the Carlinville Invitational Saturday, the Greenville Lady Comets’ track squad finished sixth out of 11 teams.

Madelyn Daiber won the shot put and finished second in the discus.

Nia Ephron was second in the high jump and Lexie Seyler placed third in the high jump.

The 400 relay crew had a second place finish and the Lady Comets were third in the 800 meter relay.