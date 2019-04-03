Lorton Earns Gold In Special Olympics

Alex Lorton of Greenville has been involved in Illinois Special Olympics for many years and his most recent trip to the state competition was very satisfying for him and his family.

Lorton played on the basketball team, based out of Edwardsville, and the squad earned a gold medal.

Alex also received a special individual honor, “The Spirit of The Game Award, recognizing him for his effort, sportsmanship and courage.

The 2019 state competition was in Bloomington last month.

Alex, who is a custodian at the Bond County Senior Center, is the son of Margaret and Lou Lorton.