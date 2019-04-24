Panthers On SLIAC All Conference Team

The St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has announced its All Conference first and second team selections for women’s tennis.

Greenville University athletes on the list include Courtney Blaser, Annie Bellinger, and Samantha Siefken on the first team for singles. GU doubles named to the first team include Annie Bellinger and Maddi Walsh.

GU doubles making the SLIAC second team were Bailey Pearce and Emma Wieland.

Greenville U’s representative on the SLIAC All-Sportsmanship team is Emma Wieland.