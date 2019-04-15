Panthers Recognized For Tennis, Track & Field

Greenville University freshman Tyler Blume has been named the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Men’s Tennis Player of the Week.

Tyler went a perfect 6-0 last week.

Playing at #5 singles, he tallied three singles wins while adding three more victories at #2 doubles.

He was 36-8 in singles sets on the week, with conference wins over Fontbonne and Webster.

Mitchell Hooten, of the Greenville University track & field team, has been named the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Men’s Field Athlete of the Week.

Hooten, a senior from Red Bud, IL, competed in three events for the Panthers last week at the Greenville Select.

Hooten’s best finish was a 2nd place showing in the discus with a distance of 148’3″.

He also placed 4th in the shot put and 7th in the hammer throw.

Rakim Murphy made his debut with the GU Panthers track and field team over the weekend, competing in five events and finishing with three top-three finishes.

He was part of a 2nd place finish in the 4×100 relay team and took 3rd place in the 100-meter dash. Murphy’s best performance was in the long jump, where he finished first with a mark of 22’11”.

He has been named the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s Men’s Track Athlete of the Week.

Sam Alender, of the Greenville University baseball team, received an honorable mention from SLIAC. Alender worked nine innings, allowing one run while striking out nine in a win over MacMurray.