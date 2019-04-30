Sports Boosters Host Test Drive Fundraiser

Area residents are invited to help the Comet Sports Boosters Club with a big Fundraiser, a Ford test drive event, on Friday.

They can visit the Greenville High School cafeteria parking lot, after school is dismissed about 3:30 p.m., and test drive a new car from Tri-Ford in Highland.

Participants drive for free and taking a spin in a car provides money for the Sports Boosters.

Athletic Director Joe Alstat said for every test drive taken, Ford donates $20-$30. Alstat hopes to max out at $8,000. He expects the event to last until 6:30 or 7, which is a good timetable for you to enjoy a Wes Pourchot dinner and take in a few Comets games. Wes’s cookout is a benefit for the Lady Comets basketball team.

Money raised by the Sports Boosters benefits all sports at GHS.

Once again, the test drive and cookout is Friday afternoon at the high school cafeteria parking lot.

