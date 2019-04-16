Three Game Sweep For KC Baseball

The Kaskaskia College baseball team swept a three game series over Frontier College of Fairfield last week.

Former Greenville Comets player Ryan Hutchinson had five hits and four RBIs in the three games for K.C. He leads the Blue Devils in hitting this season with a .333 average. Hutchinson, son of Todd and Julie Hutchinson of rural Sorento, plays the outfield.

Kaskaskia had a four game winning streak going into this week. The Blue Devils play at Greenville University Wednesday.

K.C.’s record is now 12-15 overall.