Tuesday GHS Track Results

Greenville’s boys and girls track teams participated in a quadrangular meet at Staunton Tuesday, along with Carlinville, Lebanon and the host school.

For the Lady Comets, Lily Prater win the 100 meter dash, Madelyn Daiber was first in the shot put, Jaidyn Ackerman won the long jump and the 400 and 800 relay squads were winners.

Prater and Nia Ephron tied for second in the long jump.

In the boys’ competition, the Comets’ Joshua Doty won the 110 meter hurdles and Isaac Green finished first in the long jump. Will Sussenbach was second in the mile run, John Campbell placed second in the 400 meter run, and the two-mile relay team was second.