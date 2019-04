Tuesday Tennis Results From GHS

Singles

No. 1 – Chris Watterson, BOND CTY COMM UNIT 2 HIGH SCHOOL def. Joe Mattson, HILLSBORO HIGH SCHOOL, 6-4, 6-2, -;

No. 2 – Seth Owens, BOND CTY COMM UNIT 2 HIGH SCHOOL def. Brayden Bolyard, HILLSBORO HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0, 6-7 (3), 10-3;

No. 4 – Cainan Grove, BOND CTY COMM UNIT 2 HIGH SCHOOL def. Trevor Hartman, HILLSBORO HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3, 6-4, -;

No. 3 – Daniel Kester, BOND CTY COMM UNIT 2 HIGH SCHOOL def. J King, HILLSBORO HIGH SCHOOL, 6-4, 6-1, -;

No. 5 – Evan Oakley, BOND CTY COMM UNIT 2 HIGH SCHOOL def. D. Huber, HILLSBORO HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2, 6-2, -;

No. 6 – Christian Earth, BOND CTY COMM UNIT 2 HIGH SCHOOL def. Chance Murray, HILLSBORO HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2, 6-1, -;

Doubles

No. 1 – Seth Owens – Chris Watterson, BOND CTY COMM UNIT 2 HIGH SCHOOL def. Brayden Bolyard – Joe Mattson, HILLSBORO HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1, 6-0, -;

No. 2 – Cainan Grove – Daniel Kester, BOND CTY COMM UNIT 2 HIGH SCHOOL def. Trevor Hartman – J King, HILLSBORO HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0, 6-3, -;

No. 3 – Evan Oakley – Christian Earth, BOND CTY COMM UNIT 2 HIGH SCHOOL def. D. Huber – Chance Murray, HILLSBORO HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1, 6-1, -;