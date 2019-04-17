Wins For GHS Boys & Girls Track

Both Greenville High School track teams won the Comet Open Tuesday afternoon. Five schools competed in the boys and girls meets.

The Lady Comets finished first by two points over Litchfield and the Comet boys had 79 points, three more than Litchfield. Christ Our Rock Lutheran, Patoka and First Baptist of O’Fallon were also in the meets.

For the Lady Comets, Lily Prater won the 100 and 200 meter dashes, Jaidyn Ackerman was first in the 100 hurdles and Madelyn Daiber won the shot put. The GHS girls 400 relay squad also placed first.

Joshua Doty was a two-time winner for the Comets, leading everyone in both hurdle races. Other first places finishers were Isaac Green in the long jump, William Sussenbach in the two-mile run, and Bryan Beloit in the shot put.