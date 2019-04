The Mulberry Grove High School softball and baseball teams have picked up recent victories.

The softball Lady Aces defeated Ramsey 16-6 and Cowden Herrick-Beecher City 8-2. They play at Mater Dei Thursday.

In baseball action, the Aces were 4-1 winners over Ramsey and defeated Cowden Herrick-Beecher City 11-1.

In a game against Vandalia, Mulberry Grove fell 11-3.

The next game for the baseball Aces is April 9 at Sandoval.