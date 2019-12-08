8th Grade Lady Jays Advance To Semifinals

In the first round of the Pana Class 3A IESA Regional Monday night, the Greenville Junior High 8th grade Lady Blue Jays defeated North Mac 44-37.

Coach Gina Allen said her team used an intense full court press most of the game. North Mac was able to rally in the third quarter and took a two-point lead.

Coach Allen reported her girls kept their composure, battled back to regain the lead, then stayed in control.

Katie Campbell had 16 of Greenville’s points.

The Lady Jays advance to the semifinals to play Hillsboro at 6 PM Tuesday at Pana.