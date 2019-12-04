Aces Basketball Now 4 & 1

The Mulberry Grove Aces are 4-1 for the season after picking up a home win Tuesday night against Sandoval. The final score was 57-46.

The Aces scored the first 10 points of the game and led by 18 during the second quarter.

Maintaining the lead wasn’t easy, however. Using a full court press, the Blackhawks cut the deficit to seven at the end of the third quarter and got to within three points early in the fourth.

The Aces were able to stop the comeback to finish with an 11 point victory.

Kaleb Scoggins and Wyatt Criner led the Aces in scoring with 23 points apiece.

The Aces will play their homecoming game Friday night against Litchfield.