In their homecoming game Friday night, the Mulberry Grove Aces played well, but fell to Litchfield 47-34.

It was a 20-20 game at halftime and Litchfield led by four after three quarters.

Top scorers for the Aces were Kaleb Scoggins with 11 points and Wyatt Criner with 10.

The Aces play at 9 Saturday morning in the Patoka Shootout against North Clay.