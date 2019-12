The Mulberry Grove Aces are in the consolation championship game of the St. Elmo Holiday Tournament.

The Aces play the winner of the Ramsey-Windsor/Stewardson Strasburg game at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in St. Elmo.

Mulberry Grove opened tournament play Wednesday with a 58-45 loss to Ramsey. The Aces beat Cowden Herrick/Beecher City 62-39 Thursday night.