The Mulberry Grove Aces claimed the consolation championship at the St. Elmo Holiday Tournament.

Playing Ramsey Saturday afternoon, the Aces grabbed a 52-43 win over Ramsey. Kaleb Scoggins had 20 points for the Aces and Blake Scoggins added 16.

Mulberry Grove went 2-1 in the tourney and is now 6-7 overall for the season.

Patoka won third place, edging Cumberland in overtime, 61-60.

The Aces cheerleaders took second place in the tournament competition.