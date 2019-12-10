Basketball Tournament This Weekend

The 11th Annual St. Lawrence Youth and Greenville University Basketball Tournament is this weekend.

Boys and girls in the fifth and sixth grades will be playing.

Randy Alderman, tournament director, said it will be a busy three days. Play begins Thursday night and runs through Saturday. Games are held at Greenville University. The program is a fundraiser for the St. Lawrence Youth mission trip and the Greenville University men’s’ basketball team’s mission trip. Teams are coming from as far away as St. Louis, Springfield, and Effingham.

The games are open to the public with a $3 admission fee. There will be four games going at once.

Click below to hear more:

Click below to hear more:

Games will be played in the university’s recreation center and H.J. Long Gymnasium.

Alderman said there are 35 people from St. Lawrence Catholic Church planning to go on next year’s mission trip.