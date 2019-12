The Greenville Junior High boys’ basketball teams won games at Vandalia Tuesday night.

The eighth grade Blue Jays grabbed a 38-29 victory. Leading scorers for Greenville were Mattix Sandifer with 16 points and Kaleb Gardner with 11.

The seventh grade Jays beat Vandalia 32-24. Leading the offense were Logan Snow and Cale Ackerman with eight and seven points respectively.

The Blue Jays play at Litchfield Thursday night.