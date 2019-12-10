Cathy Karrick Named KC Athletic Director

As Kaskaskia College began its search for a new Athletic Director it didn’t have to go too far to find the perfect candidate. Cathy Karrick of Centralia has long been synonymous with KC Athletics, first as a long-time presence at the games, then as one of the most successful volleyball coaches in the college’s history, and finally as the chief fundraiser for athletics. KC President George Evans said the decision was an easy one. “Cathy’s love of Kaskaskia College Athletics and more importantly the student-athletes who participate is well-known. Cathy has been a friend and confidant for many a Blue Angel and Blue Devil over the years listening and providing advice, and occasionally a home-cooked meal to students who sometimes needed it. She perfectly represents the core values of the institution and I’m happy she is continuing to help KC’s student-athletes succeed in her new role.”

Karrick took over the duties in early November. “I am very excited for this new step in my career at Kaskaskia College. I have had a love for athletics at Kaskaskia College since I coached volleyball. When I became coordinator of the Kaskaskia College Sports Association (KCSA) that love was sparked again as I spearheaded the organization into a successful moneymaker for the College and athletic department. I am looking forward to making a difference in the lives of our student-athletes and assisting our great coaching staff.” Support for KC Athletics is a love affair Karrick shares with her husband, Duane, who also serves as the announcer for all Blue Devil-Blue Angel games.

Karrick has been with Kaskaskia College for more than 30 years and will continue to serve as the College’s Director of Public Information. She served as Head Volleyball Coach for the Blue Angels from 1988 to 1993, as well as Interim Coach in 1999. During that time she compiled a coaching record of 131-92 and was named Co-Coach of the Year in the Great Rivers Athletic Conference in 1990. She helped form the KC Sports Association in 2003 to provide support and financial assistance for the KC’s Athletic Programs. She then took on the role as coordinator for the organization, which has raised over one million dollars to help purchase needed athletic equipment, transportation and training facilities. She was inducted into the College’s Sports Hall of Fame in 2013.