Comets Boys Basketball Split Games Over the Weekend

FRIDAY:

A big second half effort propelled the Greenville Comets to a 49-32 win at Carlinville Friday night.

Leading just 14-13 at halftime, the Comets came out in the third quarter and controlled the action on both ends of the court. They led by 10 after three quarters and stayed in front by double digits the rest of the way.

Fletcher Manhart led the scoring list with 18 points, 16 of them in the second half. Jack Schaufelberger posted 12 points.

The Comets totaled eight three-point buckets, four apiece by Schaufelberger and Manhart.

GHS improved its record to 2-3 for the season and the Comets are 1-0 in the South Central Conference.

SATURDAY:

The Greenville Comets lost at Wesclin Saturday night by the score of 46-34.

The Comets led most of the first quarter and 12-11 after 8 minutes of action.

Wesclin outscored GHS 19-4 in the second quarter and was never caught.

Top scorer for Greenville was Gabe Lager with 10 points. Jack Schaufelberger had nine.

The Comets are 2-4 for the season and host Okawville Tuesday night. The game will be broadcast on WGEL.

Also at Wesclin Saturday, the freshman Comets won in overtime, 59-51, with Landen Moss scoring 21. Wesclin beat the GHS junior varsity team 42-32 as Brady Lingley scored seven for the Comets.