Comets Drop Two In Quad

Greenville High School hosted its own Comet Quad Saturday with four games in the afternoon and early evening.

The Comets lost twice, falling to Altamont 55-49 and losing to Monticello 56-35.

Altamont remained undefeated by winning twice in the Quad. The Comets played the closest game that Altamont has had all season.

Peyton McCullough led GHS in scoring in the Altamont game with 17 points. Fletcher Manhart scored 12.

Against Monticello, Jack Schaufelberger scored 10.

The varsity Comets are 3-6 for the season and prepare for action after Christmas at the Pinckneyville Tournament.

The GHS boys earned their third win Friday night at home, rallying to beat Hillsboro 50-42.