Comets Fight Back To Top The Toppers

The Greenville Comets battled back at home Friday night to pull out a 50-42 win over Hillsboro.

The Comets fell behind 15-4 after one quarter and still trailed by nine points with seven minutes left in the game.

They scored the next 13 points. A three-point bucket by Peyton McCullough put the Comets in front to stay. McCullough had 10 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 15.

Fletcher Manhart netted 14 points.

The Comets are 3-4 for the season and play two games today in their own quad event.

GHS battles Altamont at noon. That will be followed by Staunton against Monticello, Staunton against Altamont, and Greenville against Monticello about 6:30 p.m.

The Comet games will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com.

In junior varsity play Friday night, the Comets beat Hillsboro 54-53 in overtime.

A freshman girls game was also played with Staunton stopping the Lady Comets 44-39.