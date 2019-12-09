Comets Lose Final Kaskaskian Game

The Greenville Comets lost a low-scoring game to end the Kaskaskian Classic in Carlyle Saturday afternoon.

Playing in the fifth place game. the Comets lost to Carlyle 39-30. It was 11-11 at halftime.

Fletcher Manhart was top scorer for GHS with 14 points.

The Comets ended 1-3 in the tournament.

In other games Saturday, Pinckneyville beat Woodlawn for the championship. Freeburg downed Okawville for third place and Flora defeated Hillsboro for seventh place.

The Comets have two road games this weekend, playing at Carlinville Friday night and at Trenton Wesclin Saturday. The varsity game at Wesclin will begin at 6 p.m.

Both games will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com.