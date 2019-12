The Greenville Comets are on the road this weekend.

The basketball Comets will play a South Central Conference game at Carlinville Friday night and go to Trenton Wesclin Saturday.

A freshman game will be played at Wesclin Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and will be followed by junior varsity and varsity contests.

The varsity boys are 1-3 for the season.

Varsity games at Carlinville and Wesclin will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com.