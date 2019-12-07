Comets To Play For Fifth

The Greenville Comets led the entire game in picking up their first win of the season Friday night.

At the Kaskaskian Classic in Carlyle, Greenville High defeated Flora 51-43.

The Comets scored the first seven points of the game, led by four after one quarter, by 13 at halftime and by 10 through three quarters. Flora crept to within 4 points in the final minute of the game, but the Comets were able to sink free throws down the stretch to secure the win.

Desmond Gardner posted 14 points while Peyton McCullough had 11 Fletcher Manhart, 8; and Gabe Lager, 7.

The Comets outscored Flora 11 to 1 at the free throw line.

They are 1-2 for the season and play Carlyle in the fifth place game at 4:30 this (Saturday) afternoon.