The Greenville Comets were edged Friday morning in their second game of the Duster Thomas Hoops Classic in Pinckneyville.

The Comets trailed by three at halftime and ended up losing by the same margin, 53-50.

Peyton McCullough led the Comets’ scoring with 23 points. Desmond Gardner had 9.

Greenville is 0-2 in the tournament and plays Trico at 9 a.m. Saturday. The 16-team Classic ends Saturday.