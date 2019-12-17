Comets Youth Basketball Program Sign Up

Registration is underway for boys and girls to participate in the Greenville Comets Saturday morning basketball program.

Registration forms, which have been given to students at their schools, must be submitted to Coach Todd Cantrill by December 31. After that date, there’s no guarantee a spot will be available.

The program is for boys and girls in grades one through six. Play dates are Saturdays from January 4 through February 8. The fee is $25 per player.

For more information contact Comets Coach Cantrill or Lady Comets Coach Kolin Dothager.