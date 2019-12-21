December 20 Basketball Scores

Boys Basketball
Greenville 50 Hillsboro 42
Roxana 75 Vandalia 67
Pana 73 Carlinville 41
Gillespie 56 Southwestern 40
Staunton 44 Litchfield 34
Mater Dei 57 Waterloo Gibault (ji-bow) 27
Breese Central 46 Carlyle 41
Wesclin 46 Salem 32
Nokomis 69 Mt. Olive 13
Nashville 49 Sparta 21
Okawville 46 Steeleville 36
New Athens 80 Lebanon 32
Father McGivney 68 Wood River 64
St. Elmo Tournament
Ramsey 49 Windsor/Stewardson Strasburg 43
South Central 46 Cumberland 36
Mulberry Grove plays Ramsey at 4:30 p.m. today (Saturday) for the consolation championship
High School Girls
Highland 45 Mater Dei 44
Carlinville 38 Pana 36
Breese Central 48 Alton Marquette 38