December 20 Basketball Scores

By
WGEL
-

Boys Basketball

Greenville 50 Hillsboro 42

Roxana 75 Vandalia 67

Pana 73 Carlinville 41

Gillespie 56 Southwestern 40

Staunton 44 Litchfield 34

Mater Dei 57 Waterloo Gibault (ji-bow) 27

Breese Central 46 Carlyle 41

Wesclin 46 Salem 32

Nokomis 69 Mt. Olive 13

Nashville 49 Sparta 21

Okawville 46 Steeleville 36

New Athens 80 Lebanon 32

Father McGivney 68 Wood River 64

St. Elmo Tournament

Ramsey 49 Windsor/Stewardson Strasburg 43

South Central 46 Cumberland 36

Mulberry Grove plays Ramsey at 4:30 p.m. today (Saturday) for the consolation championship

High School Girls

Highland 45 Mater Dei 44

Carlinville 38 Pana 36

Breese Central 48 Alton Marquette 38

