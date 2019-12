Greenville Lady Comets Head Coach Kolin Dothager was recognized by his team before last Thursday’s game.

The coach was given a memento in honor of Dothager recording his 100th coaching win on December 12.

He is in his sixth season of coaching the varsity Lady Comets. In the past two complete seasons, the GHS girls won a total of 50 games.

Coach Dothager is second in victories among the five girl’s head coaches in GHS history. The leader is Roy Mulholland with 231 wins.