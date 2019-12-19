Football Districts Not Happening

When it was announced a year ago, many local football fans could not understand why Illinois high school football was changing to a district set up and eliminating conferences.

Hold the phone, Nellie!

It’s not going to happen.

IHSA member schools voted again recently and this time they favored keeping football as is.

WGEL talked with Greenville Athletic Director Joe Alstat who said the recent vote result was good news. He said it will keep the conference intact with ten teams, allowing for a full schedule and efficient travel.

So athletic directors will continue scheduling football games for their school and conferences continue to exist in the sport.