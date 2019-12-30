Freshman Boys Win 2 Of 4 In Tourney

The Greenville High School freshman boys’ basketball team won two of four games at the Nokomis Christmas Tournament.

The Comets defeated Riverton, 59-35. Landen Moss was top scorer with 17 points while Tyson Ackerman, Drew Potthast and Carter Snow had eight apiece.

The freshman Comets ended the tournament with a 21-17 win over Litchfield. Snow and Potthast scored five points each.

GHS opened the tournament with losses to Nokomis and Pana. Moss was leading scorer in both games with 15 and 10 points respectively.