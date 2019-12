The Greenville High School basketball freshman girls rolled to a 50-13 win over Wood River Tuesday night.

The Lady Comets led by 28 after the first quarter.

Leading scorers in the game for GHS were Lilly Funneman with 13 points and Hannah Potthast with 12.

The freshmen Lady Comets play in the Taylorville Tournament Saturday. Their first game is 9:15 a.m. against Glenwood.

All 11 games in the eight-team tournament will be played Saturday.