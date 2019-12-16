Freshmen Girls Win 1 Of 3

Playing in the Taylorville Tournament Saturday, the Greenville High School freshman girls basketball team won one of three games.

The Lady Comets fell to Glenwood 35-29 as Hannah Potthast scored 10 points. GHS defeated Williamsville 29-26 with Potthast posting 11 points and Charlee Stearns scoring eight.

In the final tournament game, Hillsboro stopped the Lady Comets 42-26. Stearns has a nine-point game.

Last week, Salem beat the freshman girls 55-39. Lilly Funneman scored 16 for the Lady Comets and Potthast had 10.