GHS Cheerleaders Take First

Saturday was a big one for the Greenville High School basketball cheerleaders. Competing in the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association contest, the varsity and junior varsity Comet squads finished first.

Both advance to the ICCA state competition at Springfield in January.

The GHS cheerleaders include seniors Navaeh Haas, Trista Kinkel and Kaylan Lile; juniors Alli Jo Suess, Kyley Sugg, Elena Valentin, Abby Wall and Sophie Warchol; sophomores Avery Cantrill, Lexie Griffin, Lilee Joiner and Lily Prater; and freshmen Ashley Schauwecker, Libby Reavis, Jessica Leihser, Emma Ketten, Jillian Elam, Laia Klein, Kelsie Hemann and Georgia Sussenbach.

Cheerleading coach is Amanda Goldsboro and she is assisted by Allyson Loucks and Gayla Brauns.