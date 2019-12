Greenville University’s womens basketball team fell to Fontbonne Saturday by the score of 71-59.

After trailing by three points at halftime, the Lady Panthers were outscored 22-14 in the third quarter.

Hannah Krukewitt led the Greenville scoring with 12 points.

The Lady Panthers are 4-6 overall and 1-2 in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

The 2019 part of their schedule is completed. The next game for the Lady Panthers is January 4 at Spalding.