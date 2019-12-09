GU Women’s Basketball Win 2 Of 3

Greenville University’s womens basketball team won two of three games last week to even its record at 4-4.

The Lady Panthers recorded a home win, 81-58, over Westminster.

They split games in a tournament over the weekend at Washington University in St. Louis. Washington University stopped GU 76-54 in the first game, and Saturday against Hendrix, the Lady Panthers recorded a 64-51 win.

Hannah Krukewitt was selected to the all-tournament team. She had 28 points and 14 rebounds in two games.

The Greenville women play at Fontbonne Saturday.