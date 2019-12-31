Lady Comets Claim Title

The Greenville Lady Comets are back-to-back champions of the Lebanon Christmas Tournament after beating previously undefeated Father McGivney 43-34 Monday night.

Three Lady Comets were named to the all-tournament team: Megan Hallemann, Natalie Iberg and Rylee Pickett.

The Lady Comets struggled in the first half, trailing 21-18 at halftime. They held Father McGivney to three points in the third quarter to lead 28-24 with eight minutes to play.

The Griffins got to within three points twice in the final quarter, but the Lady Comets opened up a 10 point lead and remained in control the rest of the way.

Scoring leaders were Pickett with 16 points, and Hannah Simpson and Hallemann with 10 apiece. Pickett sank four three-point shots.

Head Coach Kolin Dothager was pleased with his team’s overall effort in the big game.

Click below to hear his comments:

The Lady Comets are 10-5 for the season with a five game winning streak. Father McGivney is now 13-1.

The GHS girls play in the Breese Central Shootout Saturday. The junior varsity team takes on Jerseyville at 9:15 a.m. and the varsity Greenville-Jerseyville contest will tip off about 11 a.m.