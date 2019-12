The varsity Greenville High School girls’ basketball team evened its record at 4-4 Tuesday night with a win at Carlyle.

The Lady Comets defeated Carlyle 64-12. Carlyle had only five players available.

Leading scorers for GHS were Abby Sussenbach and Megan Hallemann with 10 points apiece.

The Lady Comets host Hillsboro Thursday (Dec 12) and will be at home against Southwestern Piasa Monday. Both games will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com.