Lady Comets Fall To Nashville

The Greenville High School varsity girls’ basketball team played at Nashville Saturday afternoon and lost 33-30.

The Lady Comets trailed by 8 at halftime then made it a four point deficit by the end of the third quarter.

Hannah Simpson scored 11 points for GHS while Natalie Iberg had 9 and Megan Hallemann 8.

The local girls are 3-4 for the season. They play a 6 p.m. game Tuesday at Carlyle and host Hillsboro Thursday night.

Both games will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com.

The junior varsity girls were defeated by Nashville 33-27. Abby Sussenbach and Gwyn Mitchell scored seven points apiece for the GHS team.