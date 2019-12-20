Lady Comets Fall To Pinckneyville

The Greenville Lady Comets lost a home game to Pinckneyville Thursday night 45-36.

The score was tied after three quarters and GHS led by two points with four and a half minutes to play. The Lady Comets were outscored 17-6 the rest of the way as Pinckneyville went 8 of 10 at the free throw line in the last minute and 10 seconds.

Megan Hallemann was the Lady Comets top scorer with 13 points.

The GHS girls are 5-5 for the season. They will play a make-up game at home Monday afternoon against Southwestern Piasa. The junior varsity game begins at 1 p.m. with 6 minute quarters.

On Thursday, the Lady Comet varsity team plays at 2 p.m. in the Lebanon Holiday Tournament against Steeleville. The junior varsity Lady Comets are also in the tournament and play after the varsity game against top-seeded Father McGivney.