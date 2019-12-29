Lady Comets In Title Game

The Greenville Lady Comets are back in the championship game of the Lebanon Christmas Tournament.

They improved their tourney record to 3-0 with a 51-31 semifinal win over Marissa Saturday night.

The Lady Comets led by 10 after one quarter and 16 at halftime.

The closest Marissa could get the rest of the way was 12 early in the final quarter.

Natalie Iberg led the GHS girls in scoring with 17 points. She sank three three-point shots. Megan Hallemann had 13 points, and Danielle Brand scored eight.

The championship game is Monday 8 p.m. at Lebanon against Father McGivney.

Jeff Leidel talked with Head Coach Kolin Dothager, who is happy to see his team in a position to defend its 2018 Lebanon Tournament championship.

Monday’s championship game will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com.