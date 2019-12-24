Lady Comets Rally To Beat Southwestern

Playing a makeup game at home Monday afternoon, the Greenville Lady Comets rallied to defeat Southwestern 42-34.

The win keeps the Lady Comets in a tie for first place in the South Central Conference.

GHS led most of the first quarter, trailed by as many as five points during the second quarter, but cut the deficit to 19-18 at halftime.

Southwestern led by two after three periods and was on top by five early in the fourth quarter.

The Lady Comets then turned things around, scoring 13 of the next 15 points. Rylee Pickett sank a three-point shot and made four free throws in the last two minutes to secure the win.

Megan Hallemann had several big rebounds at the end of the contest.

Head Coach Kolin Dothager was very happy with the win. Click below to hear his comments:

Top scorers for Greenville were Pickett with 12 points, Natalie Iberg with 11 and Hallemann with 9.

The Lady Comets are 6-5 overall and 2-1 in the conference. They play Thursday at 2 p.m. in the Lebanon Tournament against Steeleville. The game will be broadcast on WGEL.

The junior varsity Lady Comets are also in the Lebanon Tourney, playing Father McGivney at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Monday afternoon, the JV GHS girls beat Southwestern 30-25. Abby Sussenbach and Gwyn Mitchell scored seven apiece for the winners.