Lady Comets Win Home Opener

The Greenville Lady Comets won their first home game of the season Monday night, defeating Nokomis 56-28.

After leading by three after one quarter, the Lady Comets were in front by 10 at half time and extended the lead to 32 after three quarters.

Rylee Pickett scored 19 points for the winners with three three-point buckets, and Megan Hallemann posted 18 points, 11 in the third quarter. Natalie Iberg totaled 9 points in the game.

The Lady Comets are 3-2 overall and open conference play Thursday at Pana. Coach Kolin Dothager said it is a big game for his team.

The game at Pana Thursday will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com.

The junior varsity Lady Comets beat Nokomis 22-20.