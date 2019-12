A rough first quarter was the difference for the Greenville University Lady Panthers at home Monday night.

Webster darted out to a 28-6 lead in the first period and finished with an 80-60 victory.

Emily Reinneck led GU in scoring with 18 points.

The Lady Panthers have a 4-5 overall record and are now 1-1 in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Their final game of 2019 is Saturday afternoon at Fontbonne.