More On Aces From Tournament

Mulberry Grove participants were honored at the end of the St. Elmo Holiday Boys Basketball Tournament Saturday night.

Wyatt Criner, a senior, was named to the all-tournament first team. The Aces were 2-1 in the tourney and won the consolation championship.

The Mulberry Grove cheerleading squad took second place in the tournament competition.

Cheerleaders are Makayla Dothager, Trista Koertge, Kathryn Criner, Emma Helmkamp, Naomi Kennedy, Shelby Quick, Abby Brown, Dakota Kruep, Megan Miller, Allie Stewart, Mercedes Wehrle, Madalyn Carter and Jaclyn Robertson.

Lyndsey Beckham is cheerleader coach.